One of the most useful and instantly gratifying smart devices you can get for your home is a smart speaker. Once installed, you become just a quick voice command away from playing your favorite music, setting timers and alarms, or controlling your lights and other smart appliances. There are obviously plenty of great smart speakers available, but we really like Google's Nest Audio series for a few reasons: they sound surprisingly good for their size, they do a fantastic job at picking up your voice—even at high volumes—and right now you can pick up two of them for just $50 each.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio smart speaker

If you are in the market for a smart speaker and within the Google ecosystem thanks to Android phones and other Google (Nest) smart devices, just stop reading now and go grab this 2-pack. Even if you already own Nest Audio speakers, this is a great price at which to expand your system. These speakers work great in a stereo setup or spread out across your home, and you can easily have your audio move with you as you move between rooms.

As aforementioned, the 3 far-field microphone array is excellent at picking up voice commands, and the speaker itself is one of the best-sounding we've tested in this size and price range. To our ears, a pair of Nest Audio speakers nearly bested the larger [discontinued] Google Home Max, and a single one outperformed the Nest Hub Max—both of which are substantially more expensive. Just note that you don't get a 3.5mm input on the Nest Audio, meaning you're limited to Bluetooth-only connections.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you can probably expect to see more price drops on this and other smart speakers, but it's hard to imagine we'll see discounts much higher than 50%. So grab today's 2-pack Google Nest Audio deal while you can, with confidence.