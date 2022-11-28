Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.

The Nest Hub is the perfect choice if you're looking for a centralized hub to control all your smart gadgets. With no camera, Sleep Sensing, and an ambient display, it's perfect for your bedside table. For those wanting a smart home hub with a little more, the Nest Hub Max has all the above features but with a larger display and a camera.

Google Nest Hub

At $50, the Google Nest Hub is easily the best value for a smart home display right now. A direct upgrade over the 1st-gen model, it's got all the Google Assistant integrations to manage your smart home. It doesn't have a camera, but the added privacy is a bonus for many people. While Sleep Sensing will become a paid feature in 2023, it's still handy for tracking your sleep.

A 50% discount is an excellent reason to pick up this display. However, it only comes into its own if you've already got a few smart home devices. If you're only rocking a single bulb, check out the best Cyber Monday smart home deals.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 The Google Nest Hub is the perfect addition to your bedside table. Through Google Assistant, you can control your smart home devices via voice commands, touch-screen, or motion controls. At just $50 this Cyber Monday, its a no-brainer for anyone who already owns a handful of smart home devices. $50 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub Max

The Nest Hub Max is significantly more expensive than the Nest Hub, but it still received a hefty discount for Cyber Monday. $164 is much easier to swallow than the original MSRP of $230, and it may be the perfect device for those who make frequent video calls.

The Nest Hub Max is basically the Nest Hub with a camera and a bigger screen. The camera can be used for video calls and also as a security camera. The security part is disappointing due to the screen's angle, but it's better than nothing. The video-calling features, on the other hand, are convenient; the camera can follow you as you move around the room.

Google Nest Hub Max $164 $223 Save $59 The Google Nest Hub Max is a premium smart home hub that covers all your use cases. Control your smart home devices, make video calls, or just play music through its decent speakers. At $164. it's a great purchase this Cyber Monday. $164 at Best Buy

For those with plenty of Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max are the perfect devices to control them all. Make sure you compare them carefully; while powerful, you may find the Nest Hub Max's exclusive features unnecessary. While the Nest Hub Max functions as a passable security camera, you may want to browse these Cyber Monday deals on Blink security cameras for a proper camera setup.