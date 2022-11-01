Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.

Google updated its security camera line last year, introducing both a wired and battery-powered model. Today's deal is for the wired version, but other than its lack of weather resistance, it's identical to its sibling. The Nest Cam features 1080P recording, with night vision, and two-way audio, meaning you can hear and speak to parties in the camera's field of view. You also get an hour of offline video playback, up to 3 hours of online playback, and if you sign up for Nest Aware, you get up to 60 days.

Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) Google's most recent wired camera is a 1080p camera with an unobtrusive design, the standard features you'd expect from Nest, and the same hindrances if you're not willing to pay for Nest Aware. And with Google finally giving us a web portal to watch these cameras outside the Google Home app, it's about to get much easier to use. Specifications Brand: Google App Compatibility: Google Home Night Vision: Infrared, up to 15 ft Internal or External: Indoor only

Other notable features include support for Google Assistant, enabling those with compatible smart displays to execute commands like "Hey Google, show me the living room," and intelligent alerts. The Nest Cam can actually tell the difference between a pet, a person, and a vehicle so that it only alerts you about the things that really matter. It also uses encrypted video and two-step verification, to ensure your privacy is always protected.

When reviewing the Nest Cam indoor last fall, we were impressed with its attractive design and tight Google Home integration — though the app itself was in major need of an upgrade, which it's getting — but we didn't like that many of the camera's features are hidden behind the aforementioned Nest Aware subscription. It's only $6 per month, but it's something to keep in mind. Either way, we still like today's discount and recommend taking advantage of it while you can.