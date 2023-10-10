Source: Google Google Nest Cam (Battery, 2nd Generation) $120 $180 Save $60 While it has some limitations, Google's second-generation Nest Cam is a streamlined experience that's more affordable than many other security cameras with similar features. It's even better value this Prime Day, which knocks the price down to $120. $120 at Amazon

Setting up a home security system can be a hassle, so the Google Nest Cam streamlines the process by offering a wireless camera that integrates neatly into Google Home. It's sleeker and more versatile than many of the best home security cameras and offers all the features you need from a security camera.

The Google Nest Cam can run on a battery or via an outlet. This gives you a lot of freedom for where you place the device, whether indoors or outdoors. It was a tough sell at its original price of $180, but thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can snap one up for $120. This $60 discount makes the Google Nest Cam significantly better value; it's almost a must-buy if you already have Google Home devices in your household.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam (Battery)

Google offers a few Nest products, but the Nest Cam (Battery) is the perfect compromise between features and value. It provides HD 1080p video with night vision for recordings, live video streaming, and two-way chat. The fact that it can be used inside or outside is the cherry on top, allowing you to place it anywhere it fits.

Of course, when choosing a battery-powered security camera, battery life is an essential factor to consider. The Nest Cam can last for over a month without a recharge, and if you do happen to place it near an outlet, it can record continuously. The camera will only start recording on battery power when it detects movement.

A huge benefit of using the Nest Cam is its integration with Google Home. If you're all in on the Google ecosystem and own a Google Home-enabled display (or the Pixel Tablet), checking your camera's video feed is just a couple of taps away. Combine it with a Google Assistant-enabled smart home device, and you can control it with your voice. Unfortunately, to access the best features of the Nest Cam Outdoor, you'll need a Nest Aware subscription, which will set you back $8 a month.

If you don't already have a Google Home setup, we recommend exploring other fantastic outdoor security cameras. These integrate with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you don't need to worry about missing out on smart home functionality. One of the best battery-powered security camera brands is Arlo; they're the perfect choice if you're worried about the Nest Cam's shortcomings.