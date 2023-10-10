Source: Google Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) $70 $100 Save $30 Google's famously streamlined smart home ecosystem and voice control make setting up and using the Nest indoor security camera a breeze. Unlike some security cameras, it actually looks nice, and its $30 Prime Day discount puts it at its lowest price ever. $70 at Amazon

There's more to a great smart security camera than just resolution and specs. Anybody who's tested the waters of Google's smart home ecosystem and Google Assistant voice control knows how convenient it can be to integrate a range of Wi-Fi-connected devices for full control from anywhere in the world. So, if you want to monitor any part of your home and stick to a device guaranteed to work perfectly with most (non-Alexa) smart homes, Google's Nest camera is worth a shot, especially when Prime Day deals are afoot.

Why the Google Nest Camera's so great

For starters, it supports 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, eliminating a common hassle with installing a new smart security camera. If you're a fan of Google Home, it's an excellent choice because of its streamlined integration and quick response time. And while its 1080p sensor doesn't quite match some of the competition, it's exceptionally clear in real-world testing. Moreover, it fully embodies Google's design aesthetic, with a stylish, rounded body and sleek appearance. It comes in Snow, Fog, and Linen versions, Google-ese for white, bluish-gray, and light brown.

You can simply place it on a surface like a shelf or bookcase if you want, but Google also includes mounting hardware. Just install the bracket, unscrew the camera's base, stick the camera on the mount, and it's ready to go. Using the Google Home app, you can manage all your cameras individually, enabling separate profiles for motion detection and alert notifications. You can even set custom notification zones to keep an eye out for people or animals in specific parts of the frame. We're also fans of its above-average 135-degree field of view.

However, Google's security cameras come to life with a Nest Aware subscription. It provides 30 to 60 days of cloud storage, depending on the tier you subscribe to. It grants access to Google's Familiar Faces feature, which recognizes frequent visitors to provide more detailed notifications. A Nest Aware subscription also lets your Nest cameras and Google smart speakers listen for alarms from smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, potentially saving lives and property. And if you opt for the Aware Plus tier, you'll get constant recording and the ability to review the last 24 hours at any time.

If you're a big fan of Google's smart home integration, it's hard to beat the Nest indoor security camera at its current $70 Prime Day discount. That's doubly true if you already use any Google cameras or smart speakers, and plan to invest in the Nest Aware subscription, making one of the great Nest video doorbells a must-have.