The holidays are a time of family, friends, and fun, but it's also a time when package thieves and other miscreants try to get the upper hand on unsuspecting homes. Having a reliable home security camera is only part of the solution, but it's an effective — and probably the most affordable — tool you can add to your smart home security system.

Thankfully, a flurry of Black Friday smart home deals has arrived this week, specifically on wireless indoor and outdoor cameras, to help you bolster your home security system at an affordable price. One in particular is for Google's wireless camera, the Nest Cam Battery, which takes a hefty $60 off the price tag.

Why this Black Friday Google Nest Cam deal is worth your money

There are plenty of wireless security cameras to choose from, and while prices vary wildly depending on which type you are looking for, they aren't all made equally. The Google Nest Cam offers a happy medium between premium features and an affordable price tag, starting normally at $180. At this price, it's a good — albeit pricey — option that is a bit outclassed by other models on the market.

At $60 off, however, the Google Nest Cam Battery is a great buy and one heck of a bargain. The battery life is fantastic, running for a little over a month without needing a recharge, and thanks to versatile mounting options, it's perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings. It's also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but it'll shine brightest when connected with Google Home and other Google-based smart devices.

The 1080p video quality is on par with a camera in this price range, but one major downside is the limited local storage it offers. This is why a Nest Aware subscription is critical when it comes to Google's security devices, offering additional storage and features that unfortunately don't come standard with their cameras.

The good news is, Nest Aware starts at just $8 a month, meaning the $60 you save here covers you for a little over half a year. We'd recommend using that money towards the subscription, since it'll enhance the camera's features and capabilities quite a bit.