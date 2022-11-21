Google Nest Audio

Source: Google Google Nest Audio $89 $198 Save $109 Google offers a pair of Nest Audio speakers for $89 on the Google Store. While great on its own, upgrading to a pair can fill your home with stereo sound. If you just need one, you'll still find single Google Nest Audio speakers for a 50% discount this Black Friday. $89 at Google Store (2-pack)

Black Friday is almost upon us, but the sales have no intention of waiting until after Thanksgiving to get started. Some fantastic Black Friday deals are already piling up, including this stellar value from Google on a pair of Nest Audio speakers, up for grabs for more than 50% off. You can pick up a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers from Google Store for $89 (which goes for $200 usually), or a single Google Nest Audio speaker for a mere $50 (down from $99).

Why is this a good deal?

Nest Audio speakers have a modern and unmistakable Google design, blending easily your home's style. A single speaker measures under 7 inches tall and just over 3 inches thick, and should fit anywhere you decide to put it. You can get the Nest Audio speakers in five colors: Charcoal, Sage, Chalk, Sand, and Sky.

In our testing, we found Nest Audio to sound a whole lot better than old Google Home speakers, and it honestly sounds larger than you'd expect for its size. Even a single unit's loud enough for an average-sized room, and adding two together delivers a genuinely excellent stereo experience.

Being a smart speaker from Google, Nest Audio speakers are particular well-equipped for your home control needs. With improved on-device processing, Google Assistant is more responsive than ever, letting you control your entire smart home with ease.

One downside of these speakers is that they cannot be hooked up to wired inputs — forget about connecting them to your old CD player or turntable. Hopefully that's not going to be a deal-breaker for you, and this pair of Nest audio speakers will be a great addition to your room, both as a smart speaker and a great set of speakers to listen to.

Why should you buy the Nest Audio?

At $89 a pair, Google Nest Audio speakers are easily one of the best Black Friday audio deals. If you're looking to upgrade from an older Google Home or start a whole-home smart audio setup, these are perfect for you.

If you don't want a two-speaker pack, you can get one Nest Audio for $50 from the Google Store and participating retailers — that's still half the usual price. If you already have one at home, adding one more is just a no-brainer for half the usual price.