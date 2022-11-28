Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Unlike some smart speakers, the Google Nest Audio doesn't look novel, cutesy, or overly futuristic. In fact, the only giveaway that it plays audio is the tweed fabric covering the front. Its slim design fits nearly anywhere, but its capable speakers sound better than you might expect. Its microphone array picks up commands consistently and it offers complete smart home control for Google households. At just $50 for one and $90 for a pair throughout Cyber Monday, it's a can't-miss deal. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

If there's one thing Amazon Echo speakers have going for them, it's their low price. For Cyber Monday, though, you can get the highly capable Google Nest Audio for half price (or less, if you buy two), and it sounds better than any other comparable smart speaker at that price. For that matter, it's worth getting two if you want stereo sound.

And in reality, there's no better option for adding voice control and quality music playback to a Google-based smart home. Unlike the original Google Home smart speaker, the Nest Audio has clearly been designed with music in the forefront. At just $50, it's a steal.

Why the Google Nest Audio is so great

At first glance, the Google Nest Audio barely looks like a speaker, but it's actually one of the best smart speakers out there. The physical and visual design mean it will fit on some of the smallest shelves without making your living room feel like a high-tech electronics lab. With five colors to choose from, you can definitely get one that works well with your home decor.

There's a lot to like about the Nest Audio in terms of hardware, too. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, both of which are about as robust as can be. As far as audio hardware, it's equipped with a 75-millimeter woofer and 19-millimeter tweeter, a massive improvement over the old Home's single 50-millimeter driver. We didn't expect quite so much sound to come out of such a small and nondescript speaker, and it sounds remarkable when linked wirelessly to a second unit for stereo sound.

If you're building or already invested in a Google-centric smart home system, the Nest Audio is an easy choice at 50% off. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as the lack of a physical audio jack, it's a responsive and capable smart speaker that makes music sound great and smart home control easy.

If you're not so concerned with music playback and only need a gateway to easier voice assistant access, consider the Google Nest Mini, which is on sale for just $20. Also, the powerful Google Nest Home Max is $65 off for Cyber Monday, leaving it at just $164. These are truly some of the most capable smart home devices currently on sale.