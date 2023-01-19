Source: Amazon Google Nest Audio $75 $100 Save $25 The Google Nest Audio sounds far better than its surprisingly small frame would suggest. It's one of our favorite smart speakers, and it becomes even easier to recommend with today's discount. $75 at Crutchfield

There are a ton of benefits for owning a smart speaker these days. They can play your favorite music, podcasts, and other media on demand, they can be used to control compatible smart devices via voice command, and they are usually meek and modest enough to blend into your home's decor. For those in Google's ecosystem (and honestly, even for those that aren't), it doesn't get much better than the Nest Audio. It sounds fantastic, Google Assistant works great, and it's on sale right now for just $75

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio

The Nest Audio is the perfect smart speaker for anyone already in the Google ecosystem. So if that's you, and you're in the market for a smart speaker, there's really no need to read any further. Just go grab one (or more) of these Audios, and thank us later. They sync up great with all the stuff from your Android phone like contacts and calendars, and they pair seamlessly with other Nest products. We named the Audio our Editor's Choice pick in our roundup of the best smart speakers.

Even for those that haven't gone all-in on Google products yet, the Nest Audio is still very much worth your consideration. It's one of the best-sounding smart speakers we've tested in this size and price range, and the 3 far-field microphone array is excellent at picking up command words, even at max volume. In our review, Taylor rated the Audio a 9.5 out of 10, and gave a "hard yes" buy recommendation, noting that he immediately picked up a second speaker for wireless stereo sound.

If you're looking for caveats, there's no auxiliary input, so you can't plug in a phone or other audio source, and there is a significant audio-video lag over Bluetooth. But neither of these issues are by any means exclusive to Nest Audio, and we don't consider them to be deal-breakers. Grab the Google Nest Audio while you can at this price, and hurry, the sale ends on January 19th!