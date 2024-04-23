Summary Google could be working on new smart home devices like Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max.

The findings are based on recent code that appeared in the latest Google Home app update.

With Google I/O just around the corner, there's a good chance we could see these products debut in a month's time.

Smart home devices have found their place in our busy lives, with speakers, displays, and other devices finding a way to make our lives even easier. But it's a tough category, and even the likes of Google have failed to make products that stick around, with fierce competition from rivals like Amazon.

Related Best smart home hubs in 2024 When you want all your smart home devices living under one roof, invest in a top-notch smart home hub

But if you're a fan of Google's smart home devices and have been craving to get your hands on something new, it looks like there could be some new devices in the pipeline, with the appearance of a new Nest Audio speaker and a new Nest Hub Max. These were found by the folks from 9to5Google, who managed to take a look under the hood of a recent Google Home app update (version 3.16), and found some code that referenced the aforementioned products.

Just whispers about these products for now

Close

Now it's important to note that these findings are based on information that's been uncovered in code, and as such, these products may just be there for reference and may never see the light of day. Of course, there's always the chance that we could see these products come to life, and with Google I/O 2024 just around the corner, and what better time to introduce new products for the home.

As far as what was found in the code, the team was able to find mentions of "Nest Hub Max", which will apparently and interestingly still rely on the current Nest Hub UI instead of Android like the Pixel Tablet. The code also revealed that there could be a new "Nest Audio" speaker in the works, but there wasn't much information about this product.

For the most part, it's hard to say what is coming down the pipeline as Google has no doubt changed trajectories for a lot of its internal projects. The brand has been laser focused on its AI efforts with Gemini, and recently has made huge changes to its Android and Pixel teams.

But as stated before, Google I/O is just under a month away, and there's a very good chance that the brand will share its ambitions for the year and future. Are you someone that's excited about new Nest products? If so, let us know in the comments below.