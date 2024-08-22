Get it while you still can Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 The Nest Audio was a great deal at $100, but now, at 50% off, it's an absolute steal. $50 at Best Buy $50 at Walmart

Despite Google launching new Pixel phones and other devices like clockwork every year, the brand has been pretty quiet when it comes to new smart speakers. Perhaps the only thing close is the new Charging Speaker Dock that was released with the Pixel Tablet that came out last year. Despite this, the brand's Nest Audio and Nest Mini have managed to remain as some of the best smart speakers you can buy in 2024.

And while the Nest Audio is already pretty affordable with its $100 price tag, it never hurts to score a great deal. For a limited time, Amazon and Walmart are both knocking 50% off the original retail price. So if you've been thinking about adding more smart speakers to your home or office, or just need to try something new, give the Google Nest Audio a try. This is the lowest price we've seen to date and is an absolute steal and a must-buy.

What's great about the Google Nest Audio smart speaker?

It's hard to even begin, when you're dealing with a speaker this good for such a low price. But let's start with audio, because, after all, this is a speaker and sound quality is going to be the driving feature when it comes to your purchasing decision. When it comes to the actual hardware, this speaker packs a 19mm tweeter and 75mm woofer that provides robust, loud, and clear audio no matter where you are in the room.

What's great is that if you want to experiment, you can always purchase a pair of these, and they can work in harmony to provide a fuller sound. The speakers can even be grouped to provide audio over a wide range of rooms, weaving an interconnected audio experience that's simply superb. Of course, you can communicate with the speaker using its built-in microphones, and it will process commands, or you can even take phone calls.

If there is one thing to fault about this speaker, it's that it doesn't have an audio jack, which means, all audio is going to be processed wirelessly through Bluetooth. For the most part, this shouldn't be an issue if you're just using it for music and communicating, but if you plan to hook this up to a TV or game system, it's not going to be an ideal situation and there will be audio lag.

With that said, the Nest Audio is a fantastic Bluetooth smart speaker with all of the bells and whistles you'd ever need. And at its current price of just $50, you really can't go wrong here. So, if you've been looking to give your home or office a bit of a boost, grab this speaker or a pair while you can at this low price because the deal won't last long.