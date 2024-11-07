The Pixel Watch 3 is enjoying a good reception, so Google decided to tackle the bigger complaints about its watches. The watch now has a larger 45mm size and improved fitness-tracking accuracy that people want to see in top-of-the-line smartwatches. It'll be a while before a Pixel Watch 4 is on the radar, but I'm eager to see what Google has in store. There is something else I'd like to see Google make: a Pixel Watch Ultra to compete against the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Hopefully, Google will come up with a more original name. Still, I think the concept makes sense for these reasons.

Proving Google's fitness credentials

Taking on the big players in fitness tech

Google's ambitions in the fitness space have mostly been about general health. Rick Osterloh, in charge of Google's Platforms & Devices division, summed things up after the Fitbit takeover in 2021. The goal was to "make health and wellness more accessible to more people." As corporate missions go, that's admirable, even if it's about profit.

At some point, Google needs to prove that it's just as capable of rugged design and high-level fitness tracking as its rivals.

That means Google hasn't concentrated on the target market for "Ultra" watches, like athletes, adventurers, and others who want to push their limits. The market for products like the Garmin Enduro, too. Counting steps is useful when starting a fitness routine, but it won't help you crack the three-hour mark on a marathon. You can't scuba dive with a Google Pixel Watch 3. Without a case, the product isn't rugged enough for activities like powerlifting and mountain climbing. The glass edges are exposed to things like rocks and gym equipment.

Google could ignore this market since it's a smaller one. Still, at some point, Google needs to prove that it's as capable of rugged design and high-level fitness tracking as its rivals. A Pixel Watch Ultra could serve as a "halo" device. You might be lured into buying something more mainstream with proof of the company's expertise, even if you don't need something that extreme or expensive.

The hidden high-end audience

No one needs to know your shame

An open secret among Ultra buyers is that many aren't athletes or adventurers. Instead, they're people with disposable income who don't want the limitations of most smartwatches. For example, the Apple Watch Series 10 has a meager 18-hour battery life without turning on Low Power Mode and doesn't last that long when using features like GPS. An Ultra 2 may be overkill, but you can accomplish things like sleep tracking and cross-country travel without worrying about your next charge.

Other buyers may like the safety or aesthetic of a rugged design or want something with a larger display. Something like the 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra can look gigantic on your wrist, but it offers better readability and control. Typing a lengthy message on a 41mm Pixel Watch is almost impossible.

A Pixel Watch Ultra could capture a large audience as long as Google checks the spec boxes I mentioned.

The competition argument

Or, why a Pixel Watch Ultra is probably inevitable

I'm betting on a Pixel Watch Ultra coming sooner or later for the simplest reason. Tech giants like Google don't like it when rivals have total control of a product category. It's why we have things like Pixel devices, Nest speakers, and Google Gemini. It's likely why we have Android, since there was a chance Google could've become just another player in smartphone browser searches, and there was ad revenue to be had.

A Pixel Watch Ultra makes too much sense from a consumer and business perspective.

The underlying logic is simple. If rivals control a category unchallenged for years, breaking into that category may be difficult or impossible. A rival may also use its dominance to boost or launch other product categories. That's what Apple regularly does with the iPhone. There would likely be no Apple Watch or HomePods if the iPhone weren't a runaway hit in the North American market and, to a lesser extent, overseas.

Google could choose to sit this one out, but a Pixel Watch Ultra makes too much sense from a consumer and business perspective.

Is Google working on the Pixel Watch Ultra?

It's impossible to keep a Pixel phone under wraps. With recent models, Google has relied on teaser announcements to take control of the narrative. In some ways, the high-end smartwatch market is just getting interesting. Apple and Garmin had it bolted down for a while, so more competition could give us more innovative devices, or at least ones with a higher quality bar to cross. One day, we might take things like multi-day battery life, accurate GPS, and consistent heart rate tracking for granted, even on budget wearables.