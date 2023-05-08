For years, Google users have longed to receive their own version of Apple’s AirDrop tool. Earlier this year, much to our delight, Google finally addressed the gap by introducing a beta version of Nearby Share for Windows to let Android users easily transfer files between their phones and PC. While the tool was initially restricted to just a handful of countries, Google is now expanding access to the beta globally.

Google is quietly expanding availability of the app to nearly all countries (via 9to5Google). For the time being, the app is still in beta, with restrictions on only a few more nations, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria — however, most users worldwide can now officially use the tool.

If software app is live in your country, you can easily download it from Google. You'll need a smartphone on Marshmallow or newer, as well as a computer that’s running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 or 11. You'll need Bluetooth on your PC, and all devices being used must be on the same network. Unfortunately, ARM-based machines are incompatible with the current release. You can check out the full workflow of how to use Nearby Share on your Android device if you're looking to get started.

Google first introduced its plans to develop the phone-to-PC solution at CES 2022. While there hasn't been any date shared for when we can expect a stable release of the app, the beta's expansion to other countries is definitely a big step forward towards making the tool available for all Android users.