Key Takeaways Google's Digital Wellbeing helps manage screen time, track app usage, and reduce interruptions effectively.

Google is developing a new Mindful Nudge feature for the app, which gently reminds users of excessive app usage.

When available, users will be able to enable Mindful Nudge for specific apps. It is currently unclear if users get to define the time intervals for reminders, or if the tool will decide that itself.

Google's Pixel devices are powerhouses for productivity and entertainment alike, but with great power comes great responsibility. Google's Digital Wellbeing app takes the latter into account, helping users track and manage their screen time consciously.

Currently, the app lets you track how much time you've spent on specific apps, how many times you've unlocked your device, and it even counts your notifications for you. Additionally, it offers ways to reduce interruptions, including an option to manage notifications, setup DND, Flip to Shh, and heads up. More importantly though, it offers ways to disconnect by letting you set up focus modes, a bedtime mode, and set time limits for distracting apps — letting you be in control of your device, and not the other way around.

As highlighted by Android Authority, Google might be looking to expand the functionality of app time limits, with the introduction of a new Mindful Nudge feature. The tool, which is still in-development, was spotted in strings of code in beta version 1.19.688167517.

It's worth noting that Digital Wellbeing already sends notifications to let you know when you're close to reaching an app's daily usage limit. After the limit, the app gets grayed out from your app drawer, preventing you from using it unless you adjust the daily usage setting. The Mindful Nudge approach, on the other hand, appears to be more nuanced.

Gentle reminders in favor of harsh limits

<string name="nudge_announcement_with_prefix">Mindful Nudge reminder: %1$s in %2$s</string> <string name="mindful_nudge">Mindful Nudge</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_dialog_exclusion_check_box_label">Don't show for this app</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_dialog_settings_button_label">Settings</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_dialog_title">You've used %1$s for %2$s recently</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_disabled">Off</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_enabled">On</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_max_apps_dialog_message">To enable screen time reminders for new apps, you'll need to disable some existing ones.</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_max_apps_dialog_title">Can't use screen time reminders</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_max_apps_warning_card_description">You've reached the %1$d app limit for screen time reminders. To receive reminders for new apps, remove apps that you no longer need.</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_onboarding_additional_label">You can tap the reminder for more info or to stop showing it for that app.</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_onboarding_label">Get occasional reminders that show how much time you're spending in an app.</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_onboarding_title">Stay in control of your screen time with Mindful Nudge</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_onboarding_turn_on">Turn on</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_overlay_description">Used for %1$s</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_settings_app_exclusion_list_title">Apps that don't show reminder</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_settings_app_inclusion_list_title">Apps that show reminder</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_settings_label">Get a reminder that shows how much time you've spent in an app recently</string> <string name="mindful_nudge_toggle_label">Use Mindful Nudge</string>

Strings of code suggest that the feature will gently remind users when they've spent a significant amount of time on a particular app. It is currently unclear if users get to define the time intervals for reminders, or if the tool will follow something like 30-minute intervals.

The strings also suggest that users will be able to enable the tool for specific apps of their choice, though the number of apps the feature can be enabled for appears to be limited. "You've reached the app limit for screen time reminders. To receive reminders for new apps, remove apps that you no longer need," reads a warning card code string. Additionally, users will likely be able to tap the Mindful Nudge prompt to gain more information about specific app usage. The nudge can also be dismissed if you want to pay no heed.

The feature appears to strike a balance between the app's hard time limits, which prevent users from engaging with an application once its set usage time limit has been reached, even muting its notifications, and gentle reminders, which let you finish what you were doing and give you a mindful choice. It is currently unclear when the feature might roll out, but once available, it will likely surface as a toggle within the app's Ways to disconnect section.