The Google Pixel 7a should debut at the company's upcoming I/O 23 developer conference. Thanks to leaks, though, almost everything about the upcoming mid-range Pixel is known, including its specs and alleged price. Compared to the $449 Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a might carry a higher $499 price tag. It should be a similar story in other markets, where the Pixel 7a could be substantially more expensive than its predecessor. Now, Google and third-party retailers might bundle the Pixel Buds A-Series with the phone as a launch offer to reduce the blow of the higher price tag.

A leaked Pixel 7a print advert in Australia indicates early bird customers will get a free Pixel Buds A-series with their purchase. As for pricing, the ad suggests the base 128GB variant of the phone will cost around AUD$ 750. This is the same price at which the Pixel 6a retails in the region. As for the Pixel Buds A-Series, it is available for $AUD 159 in Australia. So, the bundle sweetens the deal by a considerable margin.

While not mentioned, Google and other retailers could offer a similar deal in the US as well, at least for pre-orders. This would help justify the Pixel 7a's increased price to a great extent. When the Pixel 7 launched, Google bundled the Pixel Buds Pro for free as a pre-order offer. So, the company could certainly do the same again with the Pixel 7a.

Rumors indicate Google could launch the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new Sky Blue color alongside its upcoming mid-range Pixel.

As for Pixel 7a leaks, they just keep flowing. A retailer in Singapore is displaying ads for the phone like it is already up for sale. Rumors suggest the Pixel 7a should go up for pre-order in the US and selected other markets right after the opening I/O keynote.

With only a day left for Google IO 2023 to begin, we won't have to wait long to know more about the Pixel 7a and its launch offers.