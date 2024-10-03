Key Takeaways Google is rumored to potentially launch the Pixel 9a earlier than usual, with pre-orders starting mid-March 2025.

The Pixel 9a might also be available in stores by the end of that same month.

There’s talk that this early release might not be a one-off but a new norm for the Pixel A-series, meaning we could see the Pixel 10a debut in March 2026 as well.

Rumors are heating up about the upcoming release of the Google Pixel 9a, the company’s annual mid-range phone that usually trails its flagship models. This year, Google threw us a curveball by launching the Pixel 9 series in August instead of the usual October timeframe. This twist hints that the company might be changing things up, and now there are whispers suggesting that the Pixel 9a might make its debut earlier than we’re used to.

As per Android Headlines, some anonymous sources say Google might start taking pre-orders for the Pixel 8a successor around mid-March 2025. If this holds true, it’ll be the earliest Pixel A-series launch we’ve seen. Furthermore, there’s talk that you could find it in stores by the end of March. This is a pretty big switch from the typical mid-May drop we usually get for the Pixel A models.

Shifting the release schedule by two months would line up perfectly with the launch of the rest of the Pixel 9 series, which could be why we’re seeing so many leaks floating around. More recently, rumor has it that the Pixel 9a will drop in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

The rumored early launch of the Pixel 9a looks like a clever strategy from Google, especially with the Pixel 10 set to arrive in August of next year. By getting the Pixel 9a out sooner, it can spread out its phone releases. Plus, this could give Google a leg up in the market, letting it dodge the crowded fall lineup of flagship phones.

This release schedule might be the new norm for the Pixel A-series

What’s intriguing is that the report suggests this early launch isn’t just a one-time thing but might be a permanent change for the Pixel A-series. So, it looks like we can expect the Pixel 10a to launch in March 2026, too.

Google has been switching things up with its release plans lately. After launching the Pixel 9 series in August, it looks like Android 16 might be coming even sooner than usual, possibly by summer 2025. An August launch for the next Android version would match the timing of the Pixel 9, but with Google’s track record of changing things up, predicting its next move is always a bit tricky.