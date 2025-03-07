Summary The Android team has acknowledged user requests for stackable widgets and confirmed they are "looking into" the feature for potential inclusion in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

While Google is considering widget stacking, they have stated that they are "not committed to this yet," indicating that the feature's arrival is not guaranteed and may be a long-term consideration.

Widget stacking, which allows users to consolidate multiple widgets into a single cyclable space, could significantly improve home screen organization and information access on stock Android.

It's been a big week for widget-related news. Not only is the Google Play Store improving widget discovery by introducing a dedicated widget search filter and a widget badge for supported apps, we have also got the Pixel Tablet's exclusive timer widget making its way to practically all Android devices.

WhatsApp's Meta AI widget, following its initial sighting in January, is finally starting to make its way to users in beta, while lock screen widgets are poised to make a comeback on Android smartphones with Android 16 QPR1 later this year.

While lock screen widgets returning to Android smartphones is arguably the biggest news of 'em all, I'm personally more interested in what the Android team alluded to in their live Q&A. A viewer questioned the Android team about stackable widgets and if they're poised to arrive on stock Android, and the answer we got was mostly positive (via Android Authority).

For reference, widget stacking, as the name suggests, allows users to consolidate several widgets into one cyclable spot. Not only can this maximize your device's home screen real estate, it can also streamline access, allowing you to retrieve relevant information from widgets in a central area without having to scroll through multiple home screen pages.

Widget stacking is something that some third-party launchers, Android OEMs (like Samsung), and Apple already offer, and it looks like the Android team isn't against the idea of bringing it to stock Android.

Potential, not promised

At the 10:36 mark in the video above, the Android team were asked whether there were "any plans for stackable widgets in Android?" Product Manager André Lebonté took the question, confirming that this is something that the team is "looking into from AOSP."

"We are getting these requests a lot, so stay tuned. We aren't committed to this yet, but keep asking, and we'll work on it," added Lebonté.

This isn't necessarily confirmation that we're getting widget stacking anytime soon, but its potential inclusion in AOSP would suggest that Google is actively exploring the feature.