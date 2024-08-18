Summary The Google Messages app has removed support for floating YouTube videos, as per a new APK teardown.

First introduced in 2022, the feature was designed to let users watch YouTube videos without leaving the app.

Google hasn't provided an official reason for its removal yet, though it's likely that not many users knew about it.

Although Google Messages is the default messaging app on most Android smartphones, it's not perfect. The messaging app has seen a handful of fixes and tweaks over the last couple of updates, such as allowing users to hide the Gemini toggle or adjusting the positioning of image captions, to name a few. An APK teardown has now revealed that Google Messages has silently killed support for floating YouTube videos in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode.

The feature was first introduced to Google Messages back in 2022, with Google announcing how users can watch videos in the app whenever someone sends a YouTube link. This was designed specifically to avoid "the hassle of switching back and forth," as Google put it at the time.

However, as Android Authority found while digging through the Google Messages app's newest beta, all the accompanying code and text that triggered this feature have been removed. The site further reports that the stable version of the app no longer shows thumbnails or video previews, while picture-in-picture doesn't work either. I also found this to be the case, with Messages redirecting to the YouTube app when trying to play the video rather than activating a floating window.

No word on why this feature was removed

It's worth pointing out that while YouTube PiP support appears to be gone from Google Messages, we haven't received official word from the company just yet. Still, the fact that any and all references to the feature are gone from the messaging app indicates that this is yet another feature that has reached Google's graveyard.

Screenshot detailing the feature's initial introduction in 2022

Given the lack of information from Google, it's unclear what led to this feature's removal. One plausible theory is that people didn't use it as much, with many possibly being unaware of its existence (me included). Despite this setback for Google Messages, fans of YouTube have something to look forward to.

As we discovered recently, YouTube is working on a new miniplayer for its app, complete with the ability to resize and move it around the screen. This would be a big refresh for the current YouTube app miniplayer, which remains fixed to the bottom and could frankly use an upgrade. Google has since confirmed that this is part of a new test available for "a small group of users" on the web, mobile, and tablet versions of the YouTube app.