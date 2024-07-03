Summary Apple is set to bring RCS support to iPhones with iOS 18, improving cross-platform messaging.

Evidence found in an APK teardown suggests the Google Messages app is preparing to upgrade existing group chats between iOS and Android users to RCS.

The upgrade process will likely be automatic, with users informed of the change via popup notifications.

Up until now, messages between Android and iPhone users have been defaulting to the aged SMS protocol, making text conversations between the two operating systems less safe than alternate messaging applications that offer end-to-end encryption. Defaulting to SMS also meant that cross-platform chats couldn't utilize advanced features like read receipts, typing indicators, low-compression media sharing, and more.

Cupertino-based Apple finally succumbed to years of pressure from users and manufacturers alike, and during its WWDC event, the tech giant announced that it will bring RCS support to iPhones with iOS 18, which is likely to be released later this year in September.

We started seeing the first signs of RCS on Apple's iOS 18 beta 2, giving AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers access to the protocol. Now, as shared by Android Authority, we're starting to see Google readying up its Messages app, as it expects a large number of iPhone users to be able to text Android users via RCS very soon.

Strings of code found in the latest Google Messages beta app suggest that the application will upgrade existing group chats between iOS and Android users into RCS. The group chats would have formerly defaulted to MMS.

The process will likely be automatic

<code><string name="upgraded_group_label">Upgraded chat</string> <string name="group_upgrade_popup_title">You've got upgraded chats</string> <string name="group_upgrade_popup_description">Send sharper photos and videos with reactions — free over wifi. %1$s</string> <string name="group_upgrade_close_button_icon_description">Close dialog</string> <string name="group_upgrade_about_rcs_link">About cross-platform RCS chats</string></code>

The APK teardown by Android Authority uncovered two key flags:

bugle.enable_mms_group_upgrade_ui_home_screen

bugle.enable_mms_group_upgrade_ui_conversation_screen

The flags will reportedly be responsible for informing the users that some of their group chats have automatically been upgraded to RCS, with a popup that reads, "You’ve got upgraded chats," and that they can now "Send sharper photos and videos with reactions — free over wifi" in the group chat.

It is currently unknown when the feature will be widely launched, though we can expect it to be ready for prime time before Apple's eventual RCS deadline of September 2024.