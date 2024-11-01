Key Takeaways Similar to WhatsApp, Google Messages will soon allow users to choose between HD and HD+ image resolutions when sending media.

Users can opt for "Optimized for chat" (reduced quality) to conserve data or "Original quality" for optimal image clarity.

A small icon will appear on sent images to denote the selected quality.

Android's default messaging app, Google Messages , is set to gain several new and exciting updates, including the ability to set custom profile pictures for contacts.

The feature, which was first spotted in code earlier this week, offers clues as to how you'll be able to switch between Google account display photos and ones saved locally on device. Elsewhere, dual-SIM RCS support for Google Messages seems to be rolling out more widely now, as confirmed by users on Reddit and reiterated by Android Police readers in our comment section. The former is more of a superficial change, while the latter is a significant upgrade for those who use more than one SIM cards on their device.

But perhaps, the most welcome change is hiding in the app's latest beta. As spotted by Android Authority, Google Messages version 20241029_00_RC00 beta, the messaging platform is taking a page from WhatsApp's book and building support for selecting image resolution when sending a photo. For reference, the feature rolled out widely to WhatsApp users earlier this summer, allowing users to transmit media in Standard and HD quality.

As expected, using Standard means you'll send a compressed image that hogs less data and is faster to send. HD, on the other hand, transmits the image in full-res but is slower to send and uses more data.

The feature will likely land on Google Messages on the web too, though we're not seeing it yet

Source: Android Authority (right)

In Google's case, it will let users choose between HD and HD+ options, with the former being "Optimized for chat" with reduced quality and the latter offering "Original quality." Once sent, a tiny HD or HD+ icon on the bottom right of the image will denote the media quality you selected before transmitting the image. Similar to WhatsApp's implementation, the icon will likely be visible to both the sender and the recipient.

We're not seeing the feature yet on the Google Messages' mobile app and its web client. For reference, WhatsApp Web, too, has the media quality toggle, so expect the feature to eventually land on Google Messages for the web too.