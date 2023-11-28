Summary Android 14 introduces support for Ultra HDR, a new image format with an embedded HDR gain map for vibrant colors and contrast.

Google Messages silently added support for sharing Ultra HDR photos in September, ensuring recipients can view them with enhanced colors and highlights.

Ultra HDR images in Google Messages retain their gain map, but are not visually differentiated from regular JPEGs on social media platforms.

Android 14 adds support for Ultra HDR, which we firmly believe is the future of photography. This new image format builds on the reliable JPEG and comes embedded with an HDR gain map in the metadata. When viewed on a compatible device and app, the HDR gain map is automatically applied, allowing for more vibrant colors and contrast that lets the picture pop. So far, only Google Chrome and Google Photos have added support for Ultra HDR. Joining this list is Google Messages, enabling you to share the stunning photos captured from your Pixel 8 in all their glory.

Any Ultra HDR picture you share over RCS using Google Messages will retain its HDR gain map. This ensures that when opened on a compatible device, the recipient will view the photo with more vibrant colors and contrast. As AssembleDebug discovered, Google did not add Ultra HDR support in Google Messages now — it was quietly added back in September 2023, just before the debut of the Pixel 8 series.

Ultra HDR images shared through Google Messages are not highlighted using any special icon or text, making it difficult to tell them apart from regular JPEG photos. However, when you open an Ultra HDR image on a compatible device like the Pixel 8 series, the HDR gain map is automatically applied, leading the photo to pop with better colors and highlights. This will be evident as the screen adjusts its brightness based on the HDR gain map.

Many social media platforms compress and strip the HDR gain map of metadata of Ultra HDR pictures. While Google Messages strips some metadata, it leaves the gain map intact. So, if you back up an Ultra HDR image sent to you through Google Messages over RCS, it will show up in Google Photos with the gain map metadata.

Do note that Google Photos does not support editing Ultra HDR pictures while retaining their gain map — the edited photo will not have the metadata. To avoid this, you can use Adobe Lightroom, which supports editing and exporting Ultra HDR images.

Currently, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the only two Android phones that support capturing 10-bit Ultra HDR photos, while you can view the images in all their glory on the Pixel 7 series and newer models. As new Android flagships hit the market, the list of supported devices should go up in the coming months.

If you want to see how Ultra HDR pictures are better than regular photos, visit this GitHub repository made by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. The improvement will be immediately evident if you view the images on a compatible device, like a MacBook Pro or the Pixel 8.