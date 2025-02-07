Summary Google Messages seems to be working on expanding its reach. The app may soon integrate WhatsApp video calling into the Google Messages interface.

While not truly interoperable, the WhatsApp integration will allow Google Messages users to start WhatsApp video calls directly from Google Messages, streamlining communication and offering more choice.

This feature is currently under development and not yet publicly available.

Google Messages is slowly but surely becoming a powerhouse in the messaging market, competing with other messaging giants that have the first-mover's advantage over it. Its RCS support and tight integration within the Android ecosystem have helped solidify its spot as a solid communication platform, while a constant stream of new features helps it remain competitive and relevant.

In the last month alone, Google Messages has been spotted making serious headway toward secure cross-platform RCS messaging, wider support for dual SIM RCS, a native backup tool, RCS support for 911 emergency services, an option to unsend messages, and more.

Now, in an attempt to make Google Messages interoperable — not in the truest sense, but to an extent — the tech giant seems to be working on baking in WhatsApp call support within Google Messages.

As highlighted by code sleuth AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority, Google Messages might soon gain a dedicated WhatsApp Video Call button. Think of this more as a bridge between the two apps, and not full interoperability.

The button simply initiates a video call on WhatsApp's infrastructure using the UI built into Google Messages, acting as a shortcut to the Meta-owned messaging giant's service.

Take a sneak peek at what's coming

Although not live, the feature was manually activated in Google Messages v20250131, highlighting what the integration would look like.

For reference, when you try to initiate a video call on a chat screen, it exclusively launches a Google Meet call, provided that both parties have Meet installed. With what Google appears to be building, tapping the video call icon will give users the option to trigger a WhatsApp call — again, if both users have the app installed. In the case of the call's recipient not being on WhatsApp, its dedicated video call option reportedly won't show up.

Ideally, the app should offer users the option to initiate their video call via WhatsApp or Google Meet, and we'll likely learn more about how it functions as it further develops. What we do know is that in its current nascent implementation, WhatsApp calling from within Google Messages appears to be limited to one-on-one video calls. For group calls, Google Messages will reportedly continue relying on Meet.