Google Messages has evolved into the flagbearer of RCS messaging on Android, helping the company advocate for it strongly. With even Apple taking notice, RCS has become an important component in the Messages app, and turning it off even by accident can hamstring your user experience by limiting the available features. To apprise you of what you stand to lose, Google was just spotted developing a full-screen prompt in the Messages app.

The RCS messaging standard has been around since 2007, but was adopted by Android rather recently. As such, adopting the new standard helps pedestrian SMS clients level up to resemble some of our favorite instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. However, RCS is an opt-in, meaning users can head into Messages Settings and turn off the feature at will.

The current confirmation dialog

When turning off the feature using the toggle switch, the current stable version of the Messages app only displays a simple one-liner confirmation prompt with options to proceed or cancel. However, there’s a big catch here — while you lose access to several features like typing indicators and read receipts, the biggest loss is group chats will disappear 30 days after you switch off RCS.

A full-screen warning should help users take informed decisions

Acclaimed feature spotter and Google app researcher @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) recently went snooping through the latest version of the Messages app in beta, and came across a new full-screen prompt that’s still in development (via Android Authority). Judging by the page title, it should replace the one-liner confirmation dialog that appears when you turn off RCS chats.

This window explains all the demerits of switching off RCS with additional emphasis on the fact that you will be removed from all RCS group chats automatically after 30 days. This critical detail isn’t stated upfront in the current confirmation screen, and should benefit users greatly, giving them a chance to reconsider before it is too late.

The tipster doesn’t say when we might see this warning show up on the stable version of the app, but since the UI looks nearly complete, chances are it's right around the corner.