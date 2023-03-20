RCS chats have become the norm on most Android devices, partly thanks to Google’s vocal advocacy of the standard. The Google Messages app also plays a big role in making RCS chats feel like the equivalent of instant messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp — for instance, voice messages are available in Messages and the interface looks a lot like WhatsApp. However, Google plans to change it up a bit.

Voice messaging is really convenient when you can’t type, like when driving, cooking, or eating. You can send voice memos with Google Messages using the mic icon in the message box. It works just like voice messaging in WhatsApp at present — you can tap and hold the mic icon to record a message, swiping left cancels at any time, and your recording shows up in the message box with playback controls once complete.

2 Images

Close

Current Google Messages voice messaging controls

Now, Google appears to be developing a new interface, as 9to5Google has discovered in an APK teardown. With the upcoming redesign, a Google Recorder icon replaces the mic icon in the message box, and you just need to tap the button once to record. While the message records, you’ll see a pulsating dot alongside an elapsed time counter underneath the message box. Under that is a waveform indicative of the recording with three control buttons.

2 Images

Close

The upcoming Google Messages voice messaging controls (Source: 9to5Google)

You have options to restart, stop, and complete the recording, and a play button appears beside the duration counter, so you can hear the recording before sending it to the intended recipient. The new interface tries to give the recording feature in Google Messages an identity of its own, styled after the Recorder app instead of other messaging services.

The design change is welcome, but it isn’t rolling out just yet. We also don’t have any official word from Google about plans for the revamp going live, but when it does, voice recording on Google Messages will become a slightly more convenient experience.