Google celebrated a billion monthly active RCS users in November 2023, and it wasn't without gifts. To express gratitude, the company released seven new features in the Google Messages app, including Photomoji. Emojis, GIFs, and stickers exist in the app to enrich your texting experience and help you convey the right expressions. Photomoji applies a personal touch.

The new perk turns your favorite photos into reactions with the help of Google AI on your Android tablets and phones. Google Messages keeps your creations in a special tab for later use. Here's how to make your messages more lively and unique with Photomoji.

What is Photomoji in Google Messages?

Photomoji is a new feature in the Google Messages app that helps you make custom reactions from your photos. First, select an image from your device's gallery or create a new one with the camera option. The app removes its background when possible to make your first photomoji. You must send it to save and reuse it.

You can't place a photomoji between words. It appears as a tiny attachment in the text box when you reuse it. Type your message beneath this attachment. When you press Send, the photomoji and your composed message are delivered at once. Multiple attachments are delivered separately. If you react to a specific message, it appears as a small image beside the text, similar to WhatsApp message reactions.

Your creation is saved in the Photomoji tab. You can save up to 30, with the ability to delete some and create space for new ones. Recipients can send you their creations. Those are stored in the same tab for reuse.

You don't get a say in how Messages generates photomojis. When you pick an image, the app automatically transforms it. You can't crop, rotate, or apply filters and effects to customize it. If the image requires adjustment, use photo editing apps to customize it beforehand.

How to use Google Messages' Photomoji feature

Photomoji is available on Android phones and tablets but not on Google Messages for desktops. There are three ways to use the feature. The first is to send photomojis as emotions independently without attaching them to a message. It's the only way to create a photomoji. The app doesn't let you create and save without sending them.

Second, you can attach one or multiple saved photomojis to a text and deliver them at once. Your third option is to send them as a reaction to a specific message instead of typing a new response. Choose one that captures how you feel, and it appears as a small emoji-like icon next to the text.

Photomoji is a new feature and is only available to beta users. Google plans to release it to the public. Update Google Messages to the latest version if you don't see it. The app's beta version may be unstable. Test it on secondary devices or Google accounts to avoid data loss.

Follow the steps below to use Photomoji on the mobile version of Google Messages.

Create and send a standalone photomoji

Launch Google Messages and open a conversation. Tap the smiley face on the left side of the text box. Go to Photomoji > Create. Close Use the camera mode to create a new photomoji or select an existing image from your gallery. Google Messages processes it and removes the background when possible. Tap the paper plane icon that appears to send your photomoji. Close

Attach photomojis to a message and send them

Launch Google Messages and open a conversation. Type a message in the text box. Tap the smiley face on the left side of the text box. Go to the Photomoji tab. Select one or multiple photomojis to insert them into the text box. Tap the Send button. Close

Send photomojis as message reactions

Launch Google Messages and open a conversation. Long press a text someone sent you. Emoji selections appear. Tap the grayed-out smiley face with a +. Go to the Photomoji tab and choose from your existing creations to send them as your reaction, or tap Create to make a new one. Your reaction appears as a small photomoji beside the text. Close

Bring your messages to life with photomojis

The Photomoji feature is one of many interesting features in Google Messages. It contributes to the app's Rich Communication Services (RCS) and offers a creative way to personalize your reactions and express yourself. RCS takes messaging to the next level and provides real-time typing indicators, read receipts, and message delivery confirmations. Turn it on for a richer experience.