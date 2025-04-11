Summary Google Messages is testing a new feature that visually indicates which contacts have RCS enabled on the "Start chat" screen using an "RCS" label and color highlighting (themed color for RCS, black/white for non-RCS).

This improvement addresses the current lack of clarity on RCS availability, making it easier for users to know when they can utilize advanced messaging features like encryption and high-resolution media, especially now that iPhones also support RCS.

While currently hidden in a beta version and requiring manual enablement, the feature appears polished and could roll out to users in the near future.

One of the primary strengths of Google Messages is its ability to transmit messages via not just SMS, but also MMS, and RCS. The latter of the three is the safest and most functional option, bringing advanced features like end-to-end encryption, typing indicators, read receipts, high-resolution media transmission, dynamic group chats, and more.

With iPhones now offering RCS support, Android and iOS users can seamlessly text each other, complete with message reactions, without their chat history looking like a note from 2010.

Adoption, however, has been a hurdle, and unless you have explicit knowledge about your friend(s) hopping on the RCS train, or you resort to manually initiating a chat with them to see how your message might be transmitted, there's currently no way to check if a contact has or has not enabled RCS.