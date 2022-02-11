Google Messages is swiftly becoming the biggest RCS-enabled messaging app on Android, now installed as the default messaging app on phones supplied by the US's top three carriers (T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T). For good reason, too, it's straightforward to use and is packed full of useful features to help you communicate faster and clearer.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you make your Google Messages experience even better.

Text through your web browser

Google Messages isn't just available on Android phones. It's available on any browser as well through Messages for Web. It's pretty dang useful, allowing you to respond to your texts from your desktop browser.

  1. Go to https://messages.google.com/web/authentication on your desktop browser to open Messages for Web.
  2. Open up Google Messages on your phone.
  3. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen.
  4. Tap Device pairing.
  5. Tap QR code scanner.
  6. Scan the QR code that appears on Messages for Web
  7. If you're using a private computer, tap Yes on the Remember this computer? window.
    1. This isn't a strictly necessary step, but if you don't do this you'll have to reconnect your phone each time you open the website.
Enable RCS chat features

One of the biggest drawbacks to MMS/SMS messaging is its lack of end-to-end encryption functionality. RCS-enabled apps like Google Messages have this functionality along with a slew of features like typing indicators and read receipts. However, this will only work with other RCS apps (the big exception being iMessage.) You'll know RCS is enabled when you see a lock icon appear next to your messages.

Check out our guide on how to enable, disable, and use RCS chat in Google Messages for an in-depth look at this feature.

  1. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Chat features.
  4. Toggle the Enable chat features switch on.
  5. Tap Verify your number.
  6. Enter your phone number and tap Verify now.
Once you've enabled chat features, you can toggle the rest of the switches to turn other RCS features on.

Schedule messages to send later

Sometimes you don't want to send a message immediately, but it's easy to completely forget to respond. Google Messages allows users to schedule messages for any time.

  1. Type your message into the chatbox.
  2. Tap and hold on to the Send button.
  3. Tap a preselected date and time, or tap Pick date and time to choose your own time.
Use bubble chat heads

Enabling Bubbles creates a little pop-up window when you receive a message. Tapping on these windows allows you to respond to a message without switching apps. These bubbles can be moved anywhere on your screen and can be dismissed by dragging them off the edge.

How to enable Bubbles

  1. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Bubbles.
  4. If you want all your conversations to bubble, tap All conversations can bubble, otherwise tap Only selected conversations can bubble.
How to turn on Bubbles for specific conversations

  1. Open the conversation you wish to enable.
  2. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen.
  3. Tap Details.
  4. Tap Notifications.
  5. Toggle the Bubble this conversation switch to on.
Mark important messages

Maybe it's a message from your mum with the secret ingredients to the family cake, or it might just be a text from your bank confirming your appointment time. Either way, some messages are too important to lose, so Google Messages allows you to "star" a message for easy reference.

  1. Tap and hold on to the message you wish to star.
  2. Tap the star button at the top of your screen.
  3. To see your starred messages, return to Google Message's home screen.
  4. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen.
  5. Tap Starred.
Set reminders on messages

Everyone's had that text that reads "Make sure you do X thing at Y time! Otherwise, it'll be bad news for you buddy!" and then promptly forgets it. To save face and protect your health (depending on the severity of the task) you can ask Google Messages to remind you later about a text message.

  1. Tap and hold on to the message.
  2. Tap the reminder button (looks like an alarm clock) at the top of your screen.
  3. Tap a preselected date and time, or tap Pick date and time to choose your own time.
  4. Once you've set a reminder, an alarm clock icon will appear next to the message. Tap this to update the reminder.
After the time set has expired, you'll see a reminder missed message appear next to the conversation. Once you've sent another message, this will disappear.

Share your location

You can share your location in Google Maps, but there's a nifty little shortcut hidden within Google Messages that lets you do it without changing apps. You won't be able to share directions this way, to do this, check out our guide on how to share your location or directions in Google Maps.

  1. Open the conversation with the person you want to share your location.
  2. Tap the plus button at the bottom left of your screen.
  3. Tap Location.
  4. Tap Send this location to send your current location.
  5. Tap the search button at the top right of the screen to search for and send a different location.
Search messages

No more endless scrolling to find that single text, instead, use Google Messages; search box to search all messages at once, or filter results by person, starred messages, images, videos, places, and links.

  1. Tap Search images & videos at the top of your screen.
  2. Enter a query into Search messages to search all your messages.
  3. To search by person or category, tap the person or category you wish to search by first.
Pin conversations

Pinning a conversation keeps it at the top of your conversation list, even when you receive new texts. You can pin up to 3 conversations, and they'll also show up on Messages for Web. However, you'll only be able to pin the messages on the Android app.

  1. Tap and hold on to the conversation you wish to pin
  2. Tap the pin button at the top of your screen
  3. To unpin a message, simply repeat the previous steps.
RCS-enabled apps like Google Messages are growing in popularity, but they haven't become the standard yet. Apple's iMessage practices, in particular, have provoked public statements from Google, but there's no sign of a universal adoption yet. We can hope, though. We can hope...

