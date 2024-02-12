Summary Google continues to prioritize the development of new features for Messages, including message reactions.

Users may soon be able to double-tap to react in the Messages app, similar to a feature found in social media apps.

Google is also planning to integrate its AI assistant, originally referred to as Bard, into Messages under its new name Gemini.

While it’s true that Google has a seemingly endless list of products and services, the company rarely lets one of its core products fall by the wayside. Google is proving this as it continues to develop new features for Messages, the default texting app for many Android devices, and the one at the forefront of the recent RCS push. Features like message reactions are core to the enhanced RCS experience. Now, it could get even easier to use them in ongoing conversations.

As spotted by 9to5Google in an APK teardown, it appears that Google is testing out an option that would allow users to double-tap to react in the Messages app. This is based on code seen in the beta version of the app, but it has not been confirmed by the company, nor has it been officially rolled out on the stable or beta channel.

For now, you can still tap and hold a message to react or view options to copy, star, share, forward, or delete the message. The code discovered in the teardown didn't indicate how a double-tap-to-react feature would work, but we suspect it might be similar to the implementation on Instagram and other social media apps, where double-tapping would send a thumbs up or the last-used reaction, and the long-press context menu could still be used to access the full list of emoji.

Meanwhile, another line of code discovered in the APK teardown indicates that the long-rumored Google Bard integration planned for Messages will receive the same treatment as the Bard chatbot last week. Strings that had previously referred to the AI assistant as "Bard" now call it "Gemini" instead.

While Google Messages has supported reactions in some form for several years, it seems to be prioritizing the feature in recent months. For example, the number of choices expanded from a small selection of presets to any emoji you can think of about a year ago. A few months back, Google also integrated a new feature called Photomoji, which allows Messages users to use images on their devices to create custom stickers and reactions.