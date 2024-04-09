Summary Google Messages is reverting to the single-line text field with icons for emojis and shortcuts, addressing the mounting user complaints.

The redesign was spotted in the latest beta of Google Messages but is not widely available just yet.

Google first rolled out the split text field design back in November before widely rolling it out in January this year.

Google Messages has picked up a ton of features over the past several months. Meanwhile, developers continue to grind out new and useful functionality for the messaging app, such as safeguards to reduce RCS spam. However, not all feature additions are perfect, and the app's text field redesign is a fine example of that. Thankfully, it looks like Google has heard people's complaints against this redesign, which first appeared several months ago.

Writing for TheSpAndroid, app decoder AssembleDebug reveals that the newest Google Messages beta (messages.android_20240404_01_RCO0.phone.open_beta_dynamic) contains flags that bring back the standard single-line text field. There's an emoji icon on the left of the text field and a + icon on the right that lets you open the available shortcuts (Gallery, GIFs, Stickers, etc).

We sideloaded the latest Messages beta on a couple of our devices and couldn't see this updated text field design. It's worth noting that enabling flags in the Messages app requires root access, so it's not a method recommended for everyone.

AssembleDebug speculates that Google will certainly roll out this single-line text field to the masses, indicating that it shouldn't be long before it's widely available. This particular redesign brings no other changes, so users shouldn't have to worry about adjusting to new or rearranged shortcuts.

A long time coming

Close

A side-by-side comparison of the current text field in Messages and the revised version

In November, Google was spotted working on a split text field design for the Messages app. The text field was separated by a bar, with the bottom half reserved for shortcuts. However, this meant that the text field was taking up too much space and, by most accounts, was visually unpleasing. The new design began rolling out more widely in January.

A quick search across Reddit and the Google Messages support forum reveals people's frustration with this split text field. Nevertheless, it's good to know that Google takes user feedback seriously and is willing to make the necessary changes accordingly. Not all Google Messages updates are bad, though, with a recent Messages beta revealing how satellite-based messaging would work even in non-emergency situations, albeit with some caveats.