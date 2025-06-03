Google's new design language for Android, Material 3 Expressive, won't be a part of the initial Android 16 release. Instead, it will only debut later in the year, likely with Android 16's first Quarterly Platform Release. Google is also working on giving its first-party apps a Material 3 Expressive makeover. As part of this, it began rolling out Gmail's M3E redesign to some Android users. Now, Google Messages is joining the bandwagon, with its chat UI getting an Expressive revamp.