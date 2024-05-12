Summary The Google Messages text field is currently split into two lines, but some users may soon see a return to the single-line format.

This upcoming single-line text field looks cleaner but hides most shortcuts under the + icon, while also reducing overall space in the text field.

Google Messages is also working on other features, such as text editing and the ability to identify texts from unknown numbers.

Google Messages rolled out a big redesign for its text field back in January, with the field being split into two lines rather than just one. The idea here was to give users easy access to the multiple shortcuts available in the messaging app while also trying to retain the same text field size. However, this change didn't go down well with many of the app's users. Back in April, we learned that the company may be working on a reversal of this particular text-field redesign. It now looks like the single-line text field is rolling out to some users with the Google Messages beta release.

9to5Google reports that at least one of their devices running Messages version 20240506_04_RC00 (beta) now shows the single-line text field. As you can see below, it's certainly less cumbersome than before and has a cleaner look. The tradeoff here is that most of the previously available shortcuts will be hidden within the + icon. This reshuffle also means that the text field has less space than before, mainly since it has to accommodate the two icons on either end.

The old design versus the upcoming single-line text field in Google Messages

Meanwhile, the text field remains largely unchanged from the previous iteration when it's empty, 9to5Google says. The emoji, gallery, and + icons are visible in this state, but the gallery icon disappears when you start typing. All that remains then is the emoji icon on the left-hand side and the + icon on the right. Although the update hasn't been widely rolled out yet, we expect Google to make it available to all Messages users eventually, given that it's been in the works for a while now.

Some big changes in the offing for Google Messages

Early screenshots of message editing and unknown sender notifications in Google Messages

We've recently learned about a couple of upcoming Google Message features that could significantly bolster the user experience. One of these is the ability to edit sent texts. Users will have up to 15 minutes after sending a text to edit it and can do so with the help of a pencil icon at the top of the screen. Much like how edited messages work on other platforms, the person on the other end will be able to see both the original and the edited version of the text.

A future Messages update will also make it easier to identify texts from unknown numbers directly via the notifications panel. But for the sake of user privacy, only people who have enabled profile discovery will have their names revealed in this fashion. This should spare people from awkward conversations that start with some variation of "Do we know each other?"