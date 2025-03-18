Summary Google is revamping the Messages app settings menu with a Material Design 3-inspired layout.

The new UI features a card-style layout and thicker Material You toggle switches.

Google is also working on introducing features like group chat join via link and other UI tweaks.

Google is constantly tweaking the Messages app, rolling out small UI changes and feature updates every now and then. Recently, the company has been working on minor updates like changes to the send button, read receipts, and revamping the "Start new chat" interface. Now, it looks like Google is overhauling the settings menu inside the app, aligning it with the upcoming Android 16 release.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google is working on a revamped Preferences menu for Google Messages. The new design clearly takes inspiration from Material Design 3, which is set to debut with Android 16 in mid-2025 . The updated settings UI now closely resembles the Settings app in Android 16, aligning with Google's effort to unify its design language across the board.

Google Messages is getting a settings redesign