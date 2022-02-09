As part of Samsung's festivities around the Galaxy S22 announcement, the phone maker has seemingly tipped its hand to a big feature on Google Messages that may soon get around to other devices, too.

The app will soon generate previews of YouTube videos shared in conversations. You'll see the video start playing and be able to tap on it to see it full-screen without leaving Messages. You'll also get rudimentary playback controls — rudimentary to YouTube's native options, that is.

Currently, YouTube previews are treated like most other links with an image and text accompanying the link. And while it's not like Google to go around enhancing experiences other than its own, we'd be interested to see other media links take advantage of something like this as well.

Then again, it can be abused when used to excess.

