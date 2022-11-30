In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chime when you send a message.

You can customize the alert chime for incoming messages on your devices, but the app manages the chime for outgoing ones. 9to5Google reports the Messages app has a refreshing new tune that plays whenever you send a text message and your phone is set to ring. The new tone has reportedly been in testing for several weeks. It is noticeably shorter, slightly quieter, and a bit more sci-fi than the sound it replaces.

We aren’t upset about this change, but some people may be. After all, the new sound could take some getting used to, especially if you rely more on audio and haptic cues instead of visual ones. The change is also significant for visually impaired Messages users. However, this change is relatively minor, compared to other changes Google has in the pipeline for its Messages app. For instance, testing has been spotted for Signal-like read receipts and emoji reactions in RCS chats.