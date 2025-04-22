Summary Evidence has been found in the latest beta version of Google Messages indicating that the app is gaining a live location-sharing feature.

This new functionality will allow users to share their real-time location with contacts, a feature already present in apps like WhatsApp.

The upcoming live location sharing in Google Messages might include options for setting a duration and end-to-end encryption for RCS chats.

The Google Messages app is one of the best, if not the best, texting apps on the Google Play Store, and most Android phones use it as the default messaging app. However, no matter how highly you rate the app, if you use other messaging services, you may be aware that Google's text messaging solution is missing some key features, including live location sharing, found on those platforms.