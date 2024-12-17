Summary Google Messages may be adding an unsubscribe button for spam messages.

The feature was discovered by digging through the app's code.

This feature could also ask why you're unsubscribing from these messages.

The battle was long fought, but Google finally made RCS messaging a broad reality when it was able to get Apple on board, making it available as part of its release of iOS 18. Since that day, users have been able to communicate across Android and iOS with less friction, and while the experience is better than SMS, it's still not all quite there yet.

Of course, regardless of how you message, you're still going to run into the same big issues, with spam and unsolicited communication. And while Google is in the process of creating new ways to deal with these types of messages, it looks like something new might be in the works for these types of actions that may have some users feeling a bit uneasy.

Questions may come when getting rid of spam

Source: Android Authority

The folks from Android Authority have done a deep dive into some code for the Google Messages app in an attempt to see what's coming down the pipeline. And while there were previous reports about a "stop" button being implemented, it looks like that might be changed to a "subscribe" and "unsubscribe" button.

The new feature will also come with some extra steps as well, like Google asking users why they are unsubscribing these types of messages. According to Android Authority, there will be five different options to choose from when it comes to reasons, like "not signed up", "too many messages", "no longer interested", "spam" and "others."

What's great is that if the message is spam, you will then have the ability to report the sender, making the process of protecting your privacy more seamless. Regardless of which option you choose, once selected, the app will automatically populate the message area with a "stop" message. It appears there will be a button to subscribe as well, just in case you happen to unsubscribe by accident.

While it seems like something small, a change like this could be a big one, especially for those that aren't used to these types of questions when trying to get rid of spam messages. Of course, this isn't something that's even available yet, so this could all change before it's available to the public.