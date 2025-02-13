Summary
- Google Messages has quietly upgraded its self-messaging feature from SMS to RCS, allowing users to send richer content like high-res images, videos, and GIFs to themselves.
- This RCS self-messaging feature provides a convenient alternative to dedicated note-taking apps for quickly saving information, though it currently lacks end-to-end encryption (except for cross-SIM self-messages on dual-SIM devices).
- The upgrade brings Google Messages in line with other messaging apps like WhatsApp that offer full functionality for self-messaging.
Some of the most popular messaging apps allow users to send messages to themselves, serving as a convenient and readily accessible notepad for users if they don't want to use dedicated note-taking apps like Google Keep.
WhatsApp, for reference, unlocked self messaging for users in 2022, allowing users to send end-to-end encrypted messages to their own number with WhatsApp's complete suite of functionality, including images, videos, locations, voice notes, stickers, and more.
Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing
The option is rolling out right now, no more workarounds needed
Google Messages has self-messaging too, but the functionality has long-been limited to SMS. Within the last month, however, Google silently flipped the switch to self-RCS messaging, allowing you to send high-res images, videos, GIFs, and more with no character limit, all over Wi-Fi and cellular.
The upgrade was first highlighted by user seeareeff on Reddit (via Android Authority), and we're seeing it live on a Pixel 9 running the app's messages.android_20250210_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic beta, as seen in the screenshots below.
Not a note-taking app, but close
Although the functionality seems to have gone live with the recent beta, users on Reddit suggest that they've had self-RCS messaging for over a week now, so it's unclear when exactly Google flipped the switch.
It's worth noting that self-RCS messaging on Google Messages is not end-to-end encrypted, at least for now. Dual-SIM users, however, can cross-SIM self-RCS message, and those will be end-to-end encrypted.
Although not as thorough as dedicated note-taking apps like Evernote, Google Keep, OneNote, and more, having an option as seamless as Google Message to jot down quick thoughts, complete improvements that come with RCS chat, is a welcome addition. Although only available in beta for now, the functionality should soon land on the stable Google Messages channel.
Which is your favorite messaging app?
Sure, I use Google Messages for its RCS support, more often than not using the service for with friends and family that can't be convinced to switch to an internet messaging service. My true love is Telegram, not only for its incredible speed delivering messages but also because it offers a desktop app, which I find key in my day-to-day working from home on my desktop computer. Sure, Google offers a web app that can be used on a desktop, but I don't like it, where Telegram's is plenty serviceable and runs on Linux. But what about you? Which is your favorite messaging service to use on your phone, and why?