Summary Google Messages has quietly upgraded its self-messaging feature from SMS to RCS, allowing users to send richer content like high-res images, videos, and GIFs to themselves.

This RCS self-messaging feature provides a convenient alternative to dedicated note-taking apps for quickly saving information, though it currently lacks end-to-end encryption (except for cross-SIM self-messages on dual-SIM devices).

The upgrade brings Google Messages in line with other messaging apps like WhatsApp that offer full functionality for self-messaging.

Some of the most popular messaging apps allow users to send messages to themselves, serving as a convenient and readily accessible notepad for users if they don't want to use dedicated note-taking apps like Google Keep.

WhatsApp, for reference, unlocked self messaging for users in 2022, allowing users to send end-to-end encrypted messages to their own number with WhatsApp's complete suite of functionality, including images, videos, locations, voice notes, stickers, and more.

Related Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing The option is rolling out right now, no more workarounds needed

Google Messages has self-messaging too, but the functionality has long-been limited to SMS. Within the last month, however, Google silently flipped the switch to self-RCS messaging, allowing you to send high-res images, videos, GIFs, and more with no character limit, all over Wi-Fi and cellular.

The upgrade was first highlighted by user seeareeff on Reddit (via Android Authority), and we're seeing it live on a Pixel 9 running the app's messages.android_20250210_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic beta, as seen in the screenshots below.

Not a note-taking app, but close

Close

Although the functionality seems to have gone live with the recent beta, users on Reddit suggest that they've had self-RCS messaging for over a week now, so it's unclear when exactly Google flipped the switch.

It's worth noting that self-RCS messaging on Google Messages is not end-to-end encrypted, at least for now. Dual-SIM users, however, can cross-SIM self-RCS message, and those will be end-to-end encrypted.

Although not as thorough as dedicated note-taking apps like Evernote, Google Keep, OneNote, and more, having an option as seamless as Google Message to jot down quick thoughts, complete improvements that come with RCS chat, is a welcome addition. Although only available in beta for now, the functionality should soon land on the stable Google Messages channel.