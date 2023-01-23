Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle u/seeareeff shared a screenshot of what looks like a settings menu for “Profile” in Messages (for which Mishaal Rahman claims ownership). At the moment, however, not a single component of the feature appears to be functional.

If it makes the cut and becomes public, the Profile feature may work as it does in many of the best messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. As the tipster suggests, you could set up a profile using your email address and then upload a profile photo. There may also be a visibility option to select who can view your profile: public, contacts, or only you. When you set the privacy to "public," anyone who sends you a message will be able to see your profile information if you respond to them.

While it remains unclear how this new feature works, the visibility option is a standard part of profile setup on other messaging platforms. Under the profile settings menu, you’ll also see toggles for receiving notifications whenever there’s a new update from your contacts, probably including a slight change of name or contact number. Below that option is another toggle for receiving notifications when new contacts are found.

The profile feature's interface is obviously bare-bones at the moment, with nothing happening when you tap any button. It is said that the UI menu has been around for the past few months, but it has not yet been implemented. Regardless of when it becomes available to the public, the addition of profiles to Messages will add a nice touch of personalization to the app.