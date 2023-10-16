Summary Google Messages is testing a feature that blocks you from using the app when it detects screen sharing, preventing potential bad actors from snooping on private conversations and security codes sent via SMS.

While this measure aims to enhance security, it may backfire by hindering legitimate use cases where users need help within the Messages app.

It remains to be seen whether Google will implement this restriction as it is currently in the experimental phase and may decide against it in the future.

Google is increasingly hardening Android, with the company only recently adding more sideloading restrictions with Android 14. This makes it more difficult for bad actors to extract data from your phone, but there are always creative ways around all kinds of security features. That's likely why Google Messages is experimenting with a new measure to stop scammers from taking a look at valuable one-time passwords sent to you via SMS.

As spotted by AssembleDebug on their TheSpAndroid blog, Google tests blocking you from using the Messages app altogether when it detects that you’re currently sharing your screen with someone. This prevents a potential bad actor posing as support from snooping on both private conversations and, more importantly, security codes sent via SMS. When the experiment is enabled on your phone (it looks like it’s a staged rollout or an a/b test at the moment), you will see a banner saying “You’re sharing your screen with someone. If you don’t know this person, stop sharing immediately. Google has hidden your sensitive content for security.”

Only when you stop sharing your screen can you see your Messages again like normally. While AssembleDebug was able to manually enable this feature via a hidden flag within it, it looks like it’s also rolling out to some people already. Someone took to the Google Support community describing that they’re seeing a message with the exact same wording, with some people chiming in that they see the same. Many of the affected people say that they aren’t actively sharing their screen at the moment, which could either mean that a bug is causing the banner to show up preemptively or, worse, a hacker managed to find their way into the device, setting up a hidden secret screen sharing tool.

While it makes sense for Google to keep your data as secure as possible, the idea to block you from using some apps while screen sharing might backfire. For one, some people might legitimately need help within the Messages app, and the block prevents friends, family, and real support workers from seeing the app in action. Given that it’s already possible to block screen sharing tools from accessing certain apps, showing a blank screen instead, it’s not clear why Google needs to implement a full block for Messages. For another, this new Google Messages approach might make the rounds for other security-oriented apps, meaning that you may not be able to access your banking app and other security-focused apps at all anymore while screen sharing.

Right now, we can’t recreate the blocked state with the latest Google Messages beta ourselves just yet (version 20231010), so it’s possible that Google is still only experimenting with this restriction and may still decide not to implement it. Only time will tell.