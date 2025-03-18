This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A persistent error notification is currently nagging a subset of Android users — one that prompts them to update Google Play Services to restore functionality for some Google apps.

Tapping the notification redirects users to the Google Play Store page for the core system app, only to reveal that there's no update available.

We're seeing this on one of our Pixel 9 Pros, with others on X (Twitter) echoing a similar sentiment. Reports indicate that the issue spans both stable and beta channels of Google Play Services. We're running the latest beta for Google Play Services, version 25.10.33, and constantly getting error notifications. Leaker @theonecid, who's also facing the same issue, is on Play Services 25.09, which is the latest stable build.

Additionally, while user reports suggest that the persistent 'Update Google Play Services' notification primarily affects Google Messages, we can confirm that the issue extends to the Google app as well, as seen in the first screenshot above.

The root cause of the issue remains unclear. However, at least for now, the bug appears to simply be a false alarm. Despite the peristent notifications, we can confirm that apps like Google Messages continue to function without any interruption.