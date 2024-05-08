Summary Google Messages is improving with new features like quick access to chat information and a potential shortcut for calling contacts.

A recent beta version suggests Google is developing actions similar to Apple's Peek and Pop in iOS.

These new features are a step in the right direction for Google Messages, setting it apart from other popular chat apps.

Google has been a staunch advocate for RCS adoption, but its flagship communications app using the protocol, Google Messages, still doesn’t feel like a formidable rival to the best chat apps on Android. However, Google is steadily bridging the app with feature updates, and we often spot new additions undergoing testing in the beta versions. The latest beta test makes chat information easier to access and could also offer a quick shortcut for calling contacts.

On Pixel Launcher, you can long-press any app icon on your home screen or in the app drawer to see a lot of quick actions to execute in-app. When you try this Apple 3D Touch-inspired feature on the Messages app icon, you’ll see a New conversation shortcut pop up underneath the default options to pause the app or view the app info. Within the Messages app, long-pressing any conversation only selects it for bulk actions.

Saving time with gestures

Close

However, app sleuth and tipster AssembleDebug took to Telegram to share an interesting discovery in a recent beta version of the messaging client. It appears Google is developing something akin to Apple’s Peek and Pop actions for the Messages app, where you can long-press the chat bubble icon and view enlarged profile pictures, even for group chats.

If you peek and then hover above the i symbol in the pop-up before letting go, you can hop right into the chat info page, which is otherwise accessible when you open the conversation, tap the three-dot overflow menu in the upper right corner, and select Details from the drop-down list.

Interestingly, the tipster also mentions calling a contact quickly should be possible using a similar gesture — peeking and lifting your finger while hovering over a call icon in the pop-up — but the option isn’t visible yet. That said, this feature is a huge leap in the right direction for Google Messages, especially considering that even apps like WhatsApp don’t have peek gesture support, instead relying on a tap-to-enlarge display picture preview with the relevant shortcuts underneath.