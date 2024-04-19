Summary Google Messages is adding parental controls for conversations - a much-needed feature for concerned parents.

The feature hides message content and prompts kids to ask for approval before viewing or sending certain messages.

Parental controls within Messages could be part of the Family Link app, which already offers extensive monitoring options across Android devices.

Google Messages is bundled by default on some of the best Android phones available today. Like most messaging apps, Messages also undergoes occasional changes, like the recent and somewhat controversial revamp of the in-app camera UI. We're now stumbling upon another new, under-development Google Messages feature pertaining to parental controls.

First spotted by renowned Google app decoder AssembleDebug, the latest Google Messages beta 20240416_00_RC01 includes flags that enable parental controls for conversations (via PiunikaWeb). The source claims this feature has been in the works for a while but managed to enable it now by flipping a few (unspecified) flags. Details on the setup process are currently scarce, but the corresponding screenshots show how the contents of the messages will be hidden from view.

Opening a restricted individual or group chat returns a blank conversation with the words - "To send, ask your parent for approval." Meanwhile, the chat list also doesn't reveal the contents of the messages, asking the child instead to obtain the parent or guardian's permission. PiunikaWeb notes that these parental controls can be applied to both regular SMS conversations and RCS chats.

This feature could be a part of the Family Link app

There isn't a lot of info on how users would go about activating advanced parental controls for Google Messages. But as PiunikaWeb predicts, it's likely to be bundled with the currently available Family Link app, which offers extensive parental controls across the Android ecosystem, including the ability to see where your kids are on a map or set screen time limits.

Since this feature is still in development, we suspect it could be a while before it rolls out to Messages users all over the world. Nevertheless, it's a much-needed inclusion for the app, given that messaging is a key part of our lives today. With this in mind, giving parents the option to know who their kids are texting while also hiding specific conversations from their view is a good start.

Hiding conversations from the kids' view appears tailored for situations where the parent's primary phone is being shared with the child. So it likely won't apply when the child has a dedicated smartphone of their own.