Summary Users of the Google Messages app are experiencing a new bug where notifications disappear almost immediately.

The issue appears to be affecting only Pixel devices, with users reporting the behavior on Reddit.

There are no known fixes yet, but users are trying various solutions like restarting devices and turning off battery saver mode.

Google is constantly updating its Messages app to keep it fresh, but it is often that we see a dose of bugs and glitches accompanying the app's updates. This year alone, we've reported on several Messages bugs, including one in January that prevented users from replying to messages from notifications, one in May that caused GIFs sent from iPhones to appear distorted on Android devices, one in mid-June that stopped showing draft messages in the conversation list, instead, showing only the previous sent or received text.

Elsewhere, we've also seen issues with Messages where it might not have been Google's fault entirely, like when users mass-reported receiving spam-like encrypted RCS messages, and recently when messages coming from an iPhone appeared with several question marks, likely due to a few Canadian carriers' fault.

Now, we're starting to see reports about a new Messages bug, which seemingly causes Messages notifications to disappear immediately after popping up, as if the notification was swiped away. The message still appears when you manually open the Messages app.

The bug only seems to be affecting Pixel devices

The first instance of the bug we've been able to find was reported 19 days ago on the Google Pixel subreddit — notably, three days after the June Pixel Feature Drop started rolling out. According to teslamash at the time, "when a new text arrives in Messages, the notification slides down from the top of the screen, but disappears in about a second and doesn't appear in the status bar or pull down menu, almost as if it's been dismissed by being seen in the app itself."

The OP suggests that this only happens when the phone is unlocked and being used. Someone with a Pixel 7 chimed in, saying that they're facing the same issue, and expressed their frustration because it prevents them from being able to reply to the message directly from the notification.

Subsequently, we were able to spot two new Reddit posts about the issue that went up in the last two days, with Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro users all confirming the bug's existence.

According to user JUSTICE_SALTIE, the issue is frequent, but not ever-present, adding that they haven't tinkered with the app or notification settings at all, and the issue just popped up on one day on their non-rooted stock Android Pixel. Other users have added that they're experiencing the same issue with WhatsApp notifications too, but some say that it is only prevalent on the Google Messages app.

No known fixes for now

We tried to replicate the issue on our Pixel devices, but to no avail. It's worth noting that Google knows about the issue, considering that an official PixelCommunity Google Account commented on the Reddit thread, suggesting that the Pixel's battery saver mode might be to blame. However, even with the battery saver turned off, the issue still persists. Users have also tried restarting their devices, clearing app storage, and resetting notification settings, but the bug still prevails. Until a fix arrives, it would be prudent to manually check the Messages app for any important texts that you might have missed.

We've reached out to Google regarding the bug, and we'll update this article when we hear back.