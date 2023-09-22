Summary Google Messages is testing a redesigned voice recorder interface, replacing the mic icon in the text field with a dedicated UI that allows users to start/stop recordings, delete them, or attach pre-recorded files with separate buttons.

Most of us associate Google Messages with the default solution for handling SMS on stock Android, but its RCS capabilities and a host of other convenient features make it one of our favorite free apps for texting. Voice messaging is one of those features. Not to be confused with the keyboard-specific voice typing/transcription option, this option can be a little clunky to use, though. The Messages app has been testing a redesigned UI to remedy our concerns, and it could reach more beta testers soon.

Sending a voice message to individual contacts and group chats is a nifty option if you’re engaged in another activity or just don’t have enough time to type out a longer response. Information-dense voice messages can also be a savior if you’re in the middle of a meal, or in situations where you don’t want to bother the intended recipient with a call, but have to speak to them. Google Messages gave us this option, but the implementation is rather clunky. Developers tested out a redesign in March, and another one in August this year, albeit with a handful of testers. At least one Redditor has spotted the redesigned recorder on their device recently, suggesting a wider rollout targeting beta testers is underway (via 9to5Google).

The redesigned voice recorder in Messages trades the simple mic icon in the text field for an interface that replaces your keyboard. Drawing cues from the Google Recorder app on Pixel phones, this section has buttons to start/stop the recording, delete it, or attach a pre-recorded file. When a recording is underway, you’ll see a waveform and a duration counter in the window above these buttons. These controls are a great alternative to holding down the mic button in the message box today. Unlike the current implementation, the redesign also lets you play a recording back before you send it, so you aren’t listening to your embarrassing slips of tongue along with the recipient, and then racing to unsend and re-record.

The redesigned voice recorder UI in Google Messages

We cannot wait to see this interface and its benefits reach everyone through a stable channel update on the Google Play Store. However, the new voice recorder UI for Messages could be clubbed with other UI changes, like removing the bottom bar on the app’s home screen. Once it is widely available though, Messages would be a step closer to becoming a truly versatile messaging solution, considering that cross-platform communication support is also looming on the horizon.