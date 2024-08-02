Summary The latest UI change within Google Messages may relocate read receipts within messages, rather than under them.

The new design may clutter the UI with unnecessary information, as read receipts will be visible for all previous messages.

The change is speculated to be linked to the Google Messages beta version or a server-side flag, with no confirmed timeline for widespread availability.

Google Messages is a one-stop-shop for all your Android messaging needs. It consistently makes our list of the best messaging apps, thanks to its free-to-use nature, integration with other Google services, and end-to-end encryption with RCS support, which should soon allow Google Messages users to text iPhone users seamlessly (RCS is already live for some on iOS 18 beta).

The platform recently revived full-screen effects, and users are going crazy trying to find all the prompt-triggered animations, and it appears that it is now working on revamping the way read receipts look and function.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the tech giant's latest UI change might relocate read receipts from being situated under a message to within a message.

This comes roughly a year and a few months after Google's last major redesign for Google Messages' read receipts. For reference, Google was spotted working on the previous redesign back in October 2022, and the change rolled out widely in March 2023. It essentially changed the platform's 'Sending,' 'Sent,' 'Delivered,' and 'Read' message prompts to a clock, one empty checkmark, two empty checkmarks, and two filled checkmarks, respectively.

The newly spotted change doesn't fundamentally alter the design but instead just moves it in line with the message.

In-line read receipts for all messages might be overkill

Previously, read receipts would show up under the last message sent within the chat. The new UI change makes it so that you can view read receipts for all previous messages. This, for most, is unnecessary information that is not crucial to the core messaging experience, and will likely only clutter the UI.

9to5Google didn't mention which version it found the new UI in, though we're fairly sure it was Google Messages 20240729_03_RC00 beta, which rolled out on August 1. We're still seeing the old UI in the latest builds. The UI change could also be linked to a server side flag, and not tied to the latest beta.

It is currently unknown if and when the change will become widely available.