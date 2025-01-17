Summary Google Messages is testing a new animation in its latest beta (v20250115_03_RC00) that makes sent and received messages expand from a small bubble/pill shape to fill their space in the chat

The new animation adds a touch of visual polish to the messaging experience, contrasting with the current, more simplistic slide-up animation similar to WhatsApp.

While the current animation offers a cleaner look, the new one brings a bit more dynamism. Whether this change will make it to the stable release is yet to be seen.

Google Messages has become the primary RCS messaging app for many, at least in the US, thanks to its integration with Android and a constantly expanding feature set that improves both functionality and user experience.

In the past one-week alone, we've reported on crucial Google Messages updates, including dual SIM RCS support landing for more, the app's in-development native backup tool, the option to swap out contacts' Google account profile pictures with different ones, and the progress it has made in integrating the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) standard for secure cross-platform RCS messaging.

Despite all the features mentioned above being tied to expanding and improving the app's core functionality and security, Google also seems to be paying attention to the finer details. After testing out a tweak to the app's text field, Google now seems to be testing out a change to how messages (sent and received) surface on the chat window.

As highlighted by Android Authority, the new message animation was spotted in Google Messages 20250115_03_RC00 beta. Although not very obvious at first glance, messages in the beta start as a small bubble/pill and expand to fill up their designated spot within the chat window. The new animation works across regular SMS and RCS messages.

Set playback speed to 0.25x to spot the change

Previously, both sent and received messages simply appeared on the chat window, sliding up from the text box. This was similar to how messages appear on WhatsApp.

For what it's worth, we think both animations have their merits. The former design (which is the current design for a majority of us right now) offered a cleaner and simplistic user experience, while the new one sure adds a touch of visual flair to the platform. While likely not the case, we're hoping that Google lets users toggle between the two — that is, if the new animation makes its way to stable.