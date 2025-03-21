Summary Google Messages beta versions is adding new features like the potential revival of YouTube PiP player.

Most of Google's recent development efforts have shown up in beta builds for the Messages app preinstalled on a bunch of Android devices as a messaging and RCS client. Support for RCS helps the app stay on par with most of the popular chat apps with features like read receipts and support for media sharing. However, link sharing for YouTube videos recently took a downturn when Google removed the Picture-in-picture (PiP) media player. Now, code in a beta version suggests the player may return shortly.

Link previews are a feature we associate with chat apps, and Messages is no exception. When you shared a video with a recipient, until last year you had the option to tap the link and open it in a mini player to start watching right there without leaving the app or the conversation. This PiP allowed seamless multitasking, but Google removed it from Messages quietly in August.

Now, application researcher and tipster AssembleDebug at Android Authority has found concrete evidence of this feature potentially making a comeback with a future update. Messages beta version 20250319 includes a few strings referencing YouTube, which cements hope that Google could revive the PiP player soon.

Resurrection is on the horizon

A timeline isn't clear yet

The tipster managed to reactivate the YouTube player using a related activity toggle for the Messages app, even though this toggle wouldn't be available to most end users. However, the video doesn't play yet because Google still needs to enable the feature internally. However, with all the components built and ready, it won't be too surprising if Google ships the YouTube PiP player back to users with an upcoming update.

Source: AssembleDebug/Android Authority

When that might be is still shrouded in mystery, but it also begs the question of why the feature was removed in the first place. Meanwhile, Messages is also a hotbed for other changes, like upcoming support for a media forwarding shortcut resembling other messaging apps. Another feature in the works relies on recent additions to the RCS protocol, thereby enabling the convenience of unsending messages within a short timeframe, so you can take back your words.