Summary Google Messages is testing a new "View details" page that shows exactly who has seen your messages in group chats.

The updated message details screen will include names and profile pictures, making message tracking clearer.

The update also lets you quickly jump to original messages, contact recipients directly, and access profile actions with a tap.

Waiting for a message response is something we all know too well, but Google Messages is working on making that experience a little clearer. Right now, Google's first-party texting app lets you know if your text was delivered or read in one-on-one chats, but when it comes to groups, it’s all or nothing. You can’t tell who’s actually seen your message unless everyone has. Google is now testing a revamped "View details" page that will break down exactly who has seen your message and who hasn’t.

A recent dive into the latest Google Messages beta has uncovered some UI tweaks to the message details screen, expanding its functionality beyond the simple summary in the current public version. First spotted by Android Authority, the changes hint at a future update that could bring more detailed message status information, giving users a clearer view of what’s happening with their messages.

At present, the app's details screen gives you a basic timestamp when you long-press a message, but that’s about it. As per Android Authority's APK teardown, we now know the revamped interface will show way more info, like who exactly has read your message in group chats, complete with their names and profile pictures.