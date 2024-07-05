Summary Google Messages will soon add MSL support for cross-platform end-to-end encryption.

MLS will become the default security layer, enhancing user privacy.

Google's recent move aligns with the EU's interoperability rules.

Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is a messaging protocol designed to replace old-fashioned SMS and MMS. It enables encrypted communication between devices while offering other perks like read receipts, multimedia messaging, and typing indicators. RCS became Android's primary texting platform in 2019, and Apple recently added support for it with iOS 18.

Meanwhile, RCS requires both sides of communication to be on the same platform to ensure end-to-end encrypted messaging. To address this issue, Google announced support for Messaging Layer Security (MLS) last year to bring cross-platform end-to-end encryption to Android devices. MLS is an enhanced protocol developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). It ensures that communication between apps and platforms is encrypted in one-on-one and group chats.

Now, code hunter Assemble Debug has delved into the Google Messages app and discovered strings and flags related to Messaging Layer Security (MLS), hinting at its imminent addition to the app (via Android Authority). The feature is still under development, and it remains to be seen how it will be integrated into Google Messages.

Google Messages soon adds support for Messaging Layer Security (MLS)

Moreover, the strings allude to Google's intention to make MLS the default security layer for messaging. This is a vital step toward enhancing user's privacy and keeping their chats encrypted. By making MLS the default, Google is enhancing user privacy and making them more aware and informed about the potential risks of not having MLS as the default security layer.

Google's adoption of MLS also aligns with the company's adherence to the EU's interoperability rules. The EU interoperability rules require messaging platforms to let users freely exchange data and open their gates to third-party messaging services. Last year, Google called the EU to subject Apple iMessage to interoperability rules.

While Apple reluctantly added support for RCS in iOS, implementing cross-platform end-to-end encryption can finally benefit users, regardless of their messaging app and operating system. RCS messaging was a big step forward from SMS, adding end-to-end encryption to the user's regular messaging experience. With the potential of Messaging Layer Security (MLS) to level up the user's privacy, it can bring more peace of mind to their daily messaging, making them feel more secure and reassured.