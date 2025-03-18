Summary Google is testing a new "@mentions" feature for group RCS chats in Google Messages.

The code was discovered in a beta release but there are no details about how it will work or when it will arrive.

This is a basic feature found in almost all other chat apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage.

Google Messages may finally get a basic feature found in most other chat apps. It appears Google is working on a mentions feature similar to the one found in WhatsApp and Telegram.

A recent beta version of the app contains a code that suggests users can tag others with the "@" symbol (via Android Authority). This is a basic tool, but incredibly useful in fast-moving group chats, where messages get quickly buried. The tagged recipient of the mention will receive a notification and will see the message when they open the app.

Google Messages slowly catching up to the others